News August Alsina Readies New Album 'Myself' for March / 02.15.2023

August Alsina is ready to reveal more of himself.

It’s been nearly three years since his last album, but the wait is almost over. On March 3, the R&B singer is set to return with his new album, Myself, via his Shake the World label.

The project offers a glimpse into August’s personal journey in the industry.

He has already released a series of singles including “Lied to You” and the title track. On Friday, he is set to drop another song, “Weekdays” featuring Zu and Deeno.

Myself marks August’s first album since 2020’s The Product III: State of Emergency, which featured guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Juicy J, and Yo Gotti.

Outside of music, August is making big moves in the world of skincare with the launch of his all-inclusive brand Encina Wellness, which recently partnered with Urban Outfitters.

Back in November, he made headlines after he seemingly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. During an episode of VH1’s “The Surreal Life,” he introduced a man named Zu, who is believed to be his boyfriend. August once referred to Zu as his “little brother” and the two recently teamed up on “2am.”

“Love showed up, but in a new way,” Alsina said before Zu appeared on camera. “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing.”