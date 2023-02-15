Ice Spice and Lil Tjay

Getty Images

Lil Tjay Sparks Ice Spice Dating Rumors With Valentine's Gift

By Devin
  /  02.15.2023

Ice Spice may have found herself a gangsta boo.

The “Munch” rapper and Lil Tjay are sparking romance rumors after he surprised her with a Richard Mille watch for Valentine’s Day. The jeweler, Benny Da Jeweler, revealed Tjay’s “six-figure” gift, an iced-out rose gold RM 005 timepiece with white band.

At the time, she had yet to even claim her lavish gift. “Ice Spice come pick up your gift,” Benny Da Jeweler said in his Instagram video.

While their relationship status remains unclear, the Bronx rappers did recently collaborate on Ice Spice’s song “Gangsta Boo” off her debut EP Like..?

In an interview with Apple Music, she opened up about her friendship with Tjay. “I made the song, and then I was just thinking who I would hear on it really,” she told Ebro Darden. “But I wanted it to be a real genuine collab. You feel me? We’ve been friends since last year, so I was just like, yeah, who better than him? We both from the Bronx.”

When asked if she’s looking for a “gangsta boo,” she responded, “I never been with a gangster,” adding, “But I like … good boys and girls.”

However, she claimed she wasn’t looking for love. “I just want to play…I be even having to struggle to find time for myself really. So, how I’m going to find time for somebody else?” she said. “Even for family and friends, and myself, I’m still like that little bit of time that I be having on the side is for them and me. Ni**as come last.”

Tjay is not the only one showing his affection for Ice Spice. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter North West drew a portrait of the rapper, which she shared on TikTok. The drawing even received Ice Spice’s stamp of approval.

“That was so cute,” she told E! News. “Shoutout to Northie. I love her.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

North West Reveals Drawing of Ice Spice

By Devin
  /  02.13.2023

Ice Spice Responds to Rumored Beef With Drake

By Devin
  /  01.23.2023
View More
News
Ice Spice
Lil Tjay

TRENDING
News

Rihanna Denies Pregnancy Rumors

By Devin
09.13.2019
News

Chris Brown Reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

The singer shared his support for his ex following her Super Bowl spectacular.
By Devin
02.13.2023

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Spark Breakup Rumors

The actress unfollowed her fiancé and shared a cryptic post on Instagram.
By Devin
02.12.2023
News

SZA Flaunts Body in Sexy New Video

Kehlani, Kylie Jenner, and Ashanti were all here for it.
By Devin
02.10.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories