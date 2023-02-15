News T-Pain Announces Covers Album 'On Top of the Covers' / 02.15.2023

T-Pain is giving his fans what they want.

The Grammy-winning rapper has announced that his long-awaited covers album On Top of the Covers will be available March 17 via Nappy Boy Entertainment.

On Top of the Covers arrives four years after T-Pain wowed audiences with his non-AutoTuned vocals on the first season of FOX’s “The Masked Singer,” which he won. He also showed off his natural voice with a 2014 performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.

“This covers album has been years in the making,” said T-Pain. “I started recording this right after I won ‘The Masked Singer.’ It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

The 7-track project features an unexpected mix of reimagined hits, including covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life,” and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”

To celebrate the album’s release, T-Pain will host “An Intimate Evening With T-Pain” in Los Angeles where he and his band will perform music from On Top of the Covers as well as some of his biggest hits. The back-to-back shows will take place March 17 and 18 at The Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood.

On Top of the Covers Tracklist

1. “A Change Is Gonna Come”

2. “Don’t Stop Believin'”

3. “Sharing The Night Together”

4. “Stay With Me”

5. “Tennessee Whiskey”

6. “That’s Life” feat. NandoSTL

7. “War Pigs”