Gotham/GC Images Iggy Azalea Poses in Her Underwear and Big Red Boots / 02.16.2023

Iggy Azalea is jumping on the Big Red Boots bandwagon.

The rapper-turned-OnlyFans star is breaking the internet once again, this time sharing a sexy photo of herself clad in red underwear while modeling MSCHF’s internet famous boots on the stairs of a private plane. She even wrote her name in marker on the bottom of the 15-inch, 3.5 pound boots.

“Happy big red boot day,” Iggy tweeted.

Happy big red boot day. pic.twitter.com/5pjJUpPM9K — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 16, 2023

The cartoon boots have taken social media and the fashion world by storm. The $350 shoes, which have been compared to Astro Boy and Papa Smurf, quickly sold out after going on sale this week. They were designed by New York-based art collective MSCHF, the same group behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes.”

Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, and Coi Leray have also been seen rocking the bulky rubber footwear.

Lil Wayne in the Mschf boots pic.twitter.com/zepZPMdcAr — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 11, 2023

Lol the boots bigger than my butt y’all 😂 pic.twitter.com/6x4Iksbqpv — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) February 13, 2023

Iggy continues to heat up social media with her sexy pics. She recently launched her official OnlyFans page where she has been sharing uncensored content as part of her “Hotter Than Hell” mixed media project.

Earlier this week, she reacted after her ex-boyfriend and father of her son, Playboi Carti, was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend following an argument over a paternity test.

“Been there. Done that. Warned you,” Iggy tweeted. “Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman.”