Latto Hits the 'Lottery' On New Single

  02.16.2023

Big Latto is back.

After ruling the Billboard charts all summer long with “Big Energy,” Latto is hitting it big once again with her new single “Lottery.” She revisits the hitmaking formula, crafting another catchy pop-rap record with a radio-ready hook courtesy of Congolese-Canadian singer LU KALA.

“If he hit this then he hit the Mega Million / Play him like a scratch off, if he gettin’ lucky,” Latto raps. “Jackpot, baby, if I ever let you touch me / Sip me likе wine, I’ma pop it like bubbly.”

This marks the latest release from Latto following “Another Nasty Song” and “FTCU” with GloRilla and the late Gangsta Boo in December. Last month, she dropped a freestyle to SZA’s “Smoking on My Ex Pack.”

It’s been nearly one year since Latto released her album 777, which spawned the hit single “Big Energy” plus collaborations with 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, and Kodak Black.

Latto’s love life has also been making headlines. For Valentine’s Day, her rumored boyfriend 21 Savage surprised her by filling her hotel suite with roses and balloons before treating her to a fireworks show.

