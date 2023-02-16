News Mike Coppola/Getty Images Rihanna Defends Calling Her Son 'Fine' / 02.16.2023

Don’t mess with Rihanna’s little man.

The superstar singer didn’t hesitate to put one of her Instagram followers in their place after they criticized the singer for calling her 9-month-old son “fine.”

The Super Bowl halftime performer, who is pregnant with her second child, shared a photo from her British Vogue cover shoot featuring her baby boy.

“my son so fine! Idc idc idc!” she wrote in her caption.

But she received some backlash, with one person asking, “who calls a baby fine?”

Rihanna had the perfect response, writing, “his mother!!!”

Another one of her followers also questioned her choice of words. “Fine!? More like cute, adorable.. he’s not grown man.. lol.”

Rihanna was also quick to shut them down with her hilarious response. “You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!” she said.

In another post, she called her son her “perfect baby.” She also revealed that she was unaware that she was pregnant again at the time of the shoot.

“How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue,” she said.

Rihanna, who welcomed her son with A$AP Rocky in May, previously said that she would be a protective mother.

“I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it,” she said while comparing herself to Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” “You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

During her interview with British Vogue, Rihanna said she wanted more kids, but didn’t have a preference on a boy or girl. “Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here,” she said. “Girl, boy. Whatever.”