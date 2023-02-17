News Getty Images Chris Brown Blasts Kiely Williams After She Criticizes Chlöe Bailey Collaboration / 02.17.2023

Chris Brown is coming under fire yet again, this time over his collaboration with Chlöe Bailey.

Earlier this week, the “Have Mercy” singer announced her new single “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris. But some Chlöe fans were not happy with her choice of collaborator given Chris’ history with Rihanna and took to social media to voice their disappointment.

Among them was former 3LW member Kiely Williams, who accused Chris of using Black women to win public favor following his 2009 assault of his then-girlfriend.

“Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he wont. So what does he do?” tweeted Williams.

She continued to put him on blast. “He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay. I am swatting the fu**ing air rn. Garbage.”

Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he wont. So what does he do? He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more… https://t.co/EsJAHsKSNx — Kiely Williams (@Kielyyyyyyyyyyy) February 17, 2023

Her tweet caught the attention of Chris, who fired back at Williams by mocking her lisp while quoting lyrics from 3LW’s 2000 hit “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right).” “I’m getting kinda tired of ya broken promithis promithis,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

He also took shots at her career and questioned her financial status. “Obviously you are at a point in your life where either you are very broke or broken,” he wrote. “THE FACT you think you have to speak negatively about me makes u look so lame… YOUR LIFE AND CAREER MUST SUCK RIGHT NOW.. minding your business WOULDVE been best.. but I guess you don’t have a business or a real job that makes u financially stable. I feel more embarrassed for your actual maturity.”

In another Instagram Story, he posted a meme of Williams that said “THOP IT.”

Chris Brown responds to former 3LW singer Kiely Williams, who spoke out against him after Chloë announced their new song 👀 pic.twitter.com/QVuc4MDpJ2 — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) February 17, 2023

Chloe and Chris’ collaboration “How Does It Feel” drops Feb. 24 and is set to appear on her upcoming debut album In Pieces, which arrives next month.

“i turned in the album!!! been crying tears of joy. 3 years in the making. can’t wait for y’all to hear … SOON!!!” she told fans.