News Don Toliver Announces New Album 'Love Sick' / 02.17.2023

Don Toliver has love on the brain.

The Houston rapper-singer has announced that his new album Love Sick will hit streaming services next Friday, Feb. 24, via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records.

Along with the announcement, he shared a short film and dropped a new collaboration with Lil Durk and GloRilla called “Leave the Club.”

I Made A Short Film 🎥 For You Guys !!! Welcome To Dinner🫡 LOVESICK 2/24 ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/39HVeBvh6t — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) February 17, 2023

The 16-track set will also include “Do It Right” and “4 Me,” which features his girlfriend Kali Uchis and samples Beenie Man and Mya’s Neptunes-produced hit “Girls Dem Sugar.”

“This song with my girl is so crazy. It’s one of my favorite songs on the whole album,” Don told Apple Music. “A lot of people that I played this song for love this song. My girl loves this song. It just feels good to be out and to know that the album is on the horizon. It’s just even more special.”

And Don has even more in store for 2023. “Man, the year looks amazing. I’m releasing music here. I have a lot of tricks up my sleeve,” he teased.

Love Sick follows his 2021 album Life of a Don, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured the hits “What You Need” and “Drugs n Hella Melodies” with Kali Uchis.