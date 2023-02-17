New Music Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Nicki Minaj Resurfaces on Machel Montano x Destra's 'Shake the Place (Remix)' / 02.17.2023

Nicki Minaj has been out of the spotlight since last year, but she resurfaces with her first drop of 2023.

The rap queen returned to Instagram on Friday to share her latest collaboration with Machel Montano and Destra. She joins the Trinidadian stars on a surprise remix of their single “Shake the Place.”

Nicki, who was ranked No. 10 on Billboard’s Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time, reps her Trini roots on the lively track.

“Trinidad my country, the greatest carnival of all time,” she declares. “I’m reppin’ that red, that white, that black / I’m reppin’ my real flag.”

This marks Nicki’s first release this year. She last appeared alongside Maluma and Myriam Fares on “Tukoh Taka” for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack in November.

She has also been MIA from social media as fans await her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s Queen.