Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Resurfaces on Machel Montano x Destra's 'Shake the Place (Remix)'

By Devin
  /  02.17.2023

Nicki Minaj has been out of the spotlight since last year, but she resurfaces with her first drop of 2023.

The rap queen returned to Instagram on Friday to share her latest collaboration with Machel Montano and Destra. She joins the Trinidadian stars on a surprise remix of their single “Shake the Place.”

Nicki, who was ranked No. 10 on Billboard’s Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time, reps her Trini roots on the lively track.

“Trinidad my country, the greatest carnival of all time,” she declares. “I’m reppin’ that red, that white, that black / I’m reppin’ my real flag.”

This marks Nicki’s first release this year. She last appeared alongside Maluma and Myriam Fares on “Tukoh Taka” for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack in November.

She has also been MIA from social media as fans await her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s Queen.

New Music
Nicki Minaj

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

The singer shared his support for his ex following her Super Bowl spectacular.
By Devin
02.13.2023

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Spark Breakup Rumors

The actress unfollowed her fiancé and shared a cryptic post on Instagram.
By Devin
02.12.2023
News

Busta Rhymes Throws Drink at Woman After She Grabs His Butt

Video footage shows his stunned reaction.
By Devin
02.14.2023

Iggy Azalea Poses in Her Underwear and Big Red Boots

The “Fancy” rapper is joining fashion’s latest trend.
By Devin
02.16.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories