Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 6, 2022 in London, England

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Travis Scott Gives Update on 'Utopia'

By Devin
  /  02.17.2023

Utopia is on the way.

Travis Scott hosted his 2023 Cactus Jack HBCU Classic on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston where he shared a quick update on his long-awaited album.

While on the field, he was greeted by fans in the crowd, who yelled out “Utopia! Utopia!”

Travis heard them and assured them that the follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld is coming.

“That motherfu**a on the way!” he said in a video clip that surfaced online.

Utopia was delayed in the wake of the deadly Astroworld festival in November 2021. Back in April, Travis teased the project with billboards on the I-10 highway leading to the Coachella festival in Indio, Calif.

“I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound,” he told i-D magazine in 2021. “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

In a 2022 interview with Billboard, producer Wheezy revealed that he was headed to Mexico to put the “finishing touches” on Utopia, which will reportedly showcase a “whole new sound.”

Thursday’s Cactus Jack HBCU Classic included a celebrity softball classic and home run derby. Proceeds from tickets benefitted the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to seniors at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

News
Travis Scott

