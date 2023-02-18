News Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Kehlani Cuts Hair, Reveals Sexy New Look / 02.18.2023

Kehlani has a sweet, sexy, and savage new look.

The singer wrapped the Asian leg of her “Blue Water Road Trip” tour and celebrated by cutting off her hair. Kehlani took to Instagram to reveal her short new pixie cut in a shade of burgundy.

She described her new look as “sweet.Sexy.Savage. 2.0,” a throwback to her 2017 SweetSexySavage album era.

She showed off her red-hot look with a stunning photo shoot, including a pic where she is crouched down with her thong peeking out from her jeans and another of her laying in a bathtub. Kehlani also documented the aftermath with a photo of her marble floor covered in hair.

It marks a reset for Kehlani, who announced that she’s headed back in the studio to begin work on her next album. “back in my bag. tour over, it’s album time,” she said.

Kehlani has been on her “Blue Water Road Trip” tour since last summer. The North American and European legs wrapped in December before heading to Asia including Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

If you missed her on tour, you can still catch her performing at festivals throughout the year including Sol Blume in Sacramento on April 30.

“poppin out for a few festiiiis in between making new music & deffo stoked about headlining dis one,” she told fans. “Sacramento we celebrating my birthday togetha! see u in April.”