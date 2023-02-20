Music Videos Chris Brown Drops 'Psychic' Video With Jack Harlow and Cassie / 02.20.2023

Chris Brown goes back to the future in his new video for “Psychic.”

The R&B superstar drops the latest visual off his Breezy album featuring Jack Harlow and co-starring Cassie as his leading lady. Breezy shows out with his electrifying moves in the futuristic clip, directed by Cameron Dean.

In addition to cozying up to Cassie, Chris pays homage to his idol Michael Jackson in his red jacket. The epic clip ends with a splash as Breezy and his army of metallic dancers deliver a dazzling sequence in a pool of water.

The video marks a reunion for Chris and Cassie, who appeared in his “Crawl” video back in 2009. “Psychic” also features a sample of Cassie’s 2006 hit “Me & U.”

Brown is currently traveling across Europe on his “Under the Influence” tour, which wraps March 26 in Paris. In May, he will perform at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas.

“Psychic” appears on Chris’ Grammy-nominated album Breezy, which was released last June featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Wizkid, Tory Lanez, and more.