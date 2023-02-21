News Theo Wargo/Getty Images Da Brat Is Pregnant With Her First Child / 02.21.2023

Da Brat is going to be a mom.

The rapper and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart are expecting a baby, the couple reveals to PEOPLE. This will be the first child for the 48-year-old “Funkdafied” rapper, who is 18 weeks pregnant.

“It’s been quite a journey,” says Da Brat, who admits, “there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

The announcement comes one year after the couple tied the knot during a ceremony outside Atlanta.

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!'” says Da Brat. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!’ ”

Harris-Dupart, who is the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, already had three children prior to their relationship, but Da Brat admits that kids were never part of the plan. “I never thought I was going to have kids,” she says. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

The couple decided that Da Brat would carry the baby, given Harris-Dupart’s history of health complications following her egg retrieval procedure.

Da Brat faced a difficult journey herself. She underwent surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to her embryo transfer procedure before suffering a miscarriage.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” says Brat. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

The couple, who chose an anonymous donor described as “an eager entrepreneur” from their cryo bank, is excited to grow their family. “It’s just a blessing. I’m excited!” says Brat.

The stars of WE tv’s “Brat Loves Judy” also appeared on “Sherri” on Monday where they made the surprise announcement.