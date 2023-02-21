News Getty Images Iggy Azalea Opens Up About 'Volatile Relationship' With Playboi Carti / 02.21.2023

Iggy Azalea walked out of her relationship with Playboi Carti and never looked back.

In an interview with Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast, the rapper and OnlyFans star opened up about her “volatile relationship” with her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, which has often played out in public.

Iggy reveals that she broke up with the “Magnolia” rapper three weeks after giving birth to their son Onyx in the summer of 2020. Following a dispute, she left for Los Angeles the same day.

“I had something happen one day with my son’s father and me and it was just like one of those moments where you’re just like, I didn’t wake up thinking this is what my day would be,” she recalls, “but by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back. And that was the end of it.”

“Don’t get me wrong. We had a volatile relationship and you know that, you’re not an idiot. You know when something’s not working,” she continued. “I knew it wasn’t working, but I also just had a baby, it was COVID. There were a lot of things to navigate for me at that time and I didn’t think I’d be leaving when I left.”

Iggy says her own parents had a “volatile relationship” and she didn’t want that for her family. “In that moment that I had on that day, I was like, ‘I will never let my son see this because I don’t want him to see someone talk to me this way, ’cause I don’t want him to ever learn this, I don’t want him to be exposed to this.'”

In order to break what she calls a “toxic cycle,” she decided to leave for the sake of her son. “I decided in that moment, I have to be more accountable for myself into what I’m doing with my child and even if there are days where I wanna go back to this… I just never would do it. I will never do it. I’m leaving.”

Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too –

& rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman 🤷‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 14, 2023

In December 2020, Iggy took to Twitter to expose Carti, claiming that he cheated on her while she was pregnant and that he was an absent father and missed their son’s first Christmas.

She recently reacted after her ex was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend. “Been there. Done that. Warned you,” she tweeted. “Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman.”

The “Fancy” rapper was linked to Tory Lanez last year, but says she is “not really” dating right now. “I dated a little bit last year, and it was fun,” said Iggy, who’s been single since early 2020.