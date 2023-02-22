News Kodak Black Says He Won't Collaborate With Drake After 21 Savage Album / 02.22.2023

Kodak Black and Drake won’t be dropping a collaboration anytime soon, and 21 Savage may be to blame.

According to Kodak, the two were working on a joint album, but Kodak nixed it in the wake of Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss. During a livestream with the Rap account, Kodak let his feelings known.

“I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab, no songs, or no album, ’cause we ‘posed to done did a whole album together before him and lil’ buddy did that shit,” Kodak said, seemingly referring to 21 Savage. “I had told him I wanted to wait, like 2023, like after February.”

Kodak Black on a potential Drake collab album‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/r8LiteztdG — RapTV (@Rap) February 21, 2023

Kodak’s relationship with 21 Savage appears to be at the root of his issues with Drake. The two most recently butted heads after 21 appeared to question Kodak’s album sales following the release of Her Loss in November.

Kodak also slammed 21 after he called Nas irrelevant. “How the f**k Nas ain’t relevant, homie? Ni**a smoking dick because of Drake,” he said on Instagram Live.

Where all y’all fans be at when these niggas drop albums — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 10, 2022

The “Super Gremlin” rapper previously revealed that he and the 6 God had recorded “a lot of songs” for a potential album.

“Me and Drake we got some more music,” he teased. “It’s really on whenever bruh might feel like he ready and stuff.”

Drake has shared his praise for Kodak in the past, even gifting him $250,000 in Bitcoin. “You really all that for this generation and the next one if we being honest,” he told him.

Drake has not addressed Kodak’s comments, but he did reveal a brand new look featuring his OVO owl mascot braided into his hair.