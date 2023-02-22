Music Videos Quavo Celebrates Takeoff's 'Greatness' on New Song / 02.22.2023

Quavo is keeping Takeoff’s memory alive.

After sharing his emotional tribute “Without You” last month, the Migos rapper celebrates Takeoff’s “Greatness” with a second song. Over an upbeat instrumental, he reflects on the loss while honoring his late nephew’s legacy.

“My chain, my watch, my wrist, my motherfu**in’ house, my rise and grind / I’d give away all this shit just to see my dawg just one more time,” raps Quavo.

He sadly confirms the end of Migos. “So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone / Young ni**a, it can’t come back, damn,” he raps before declaring, “Never forget that the Migos amazing.”

Despite tension between Quavo and Offset, Quavo hasn’t forgot where he came from. “I couldn’t do it without the greatest group in the world,” he says while holding up a Migos chain. “I can’t do it without the greatest nephew in the world, greatness.”

The video features recent footage of Quavo reminiscing on his success, mixed with throwback clips of him and Takeoff.

Quavo performed his Takeoff tribute “Without You” as part of the In Memoriam segment during the Grammys, where he reportedly got in a fight with Offset.