News Nicki Minaj Announces New Single 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze' / 02.23.2023

The Queen of Rap returns in one week.

Just days after her appearance at Trinidad Carnival, Nicki Minaj has announced that her new single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” will arrive Friday, March 3. Taking to Instagram, she shared the release date and artwork.

On the cover, Barbie dons half red and half pink hair, tied up with chopsticks, while posing in the kitchen of a restaurant. She also previewed the track in a video, although it’s hard to make out the lyrics.

Nicki’s comeback is in full effect. Last week, she dropped a remix to Machel Montano and Destra’s “Shake the Place” before hitting the streets to celebrate Carnival in Trinidad.

In honor of her new single, she will return to the airwaves for the first episode of Queen Radio this year, airing March 3 at 3 p.m. PST.

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze” marks the follow-up to “Super Freaky Girl,” which became Nicki’s first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It arrives ahead of her long-awaited fifth studio album.

“I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she told i-D magazine in November.