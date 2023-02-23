Antonio Perez/Getty Images R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes / 02.23.2023

R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison in his Illinois sex abuse case.

A federal judge in Chicago ruled on Thursday that 19 years be served concurrently with his existing 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He must serve one year in prison after his sentence from the New York case is done.

The disgraced singer will serve no longer than 31 years total in federal prison and will be eligible for release when he is 80.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted last year on six of the 13 charges brought against him, including three counts of coercing minors into sexual activity and three of producing sex tapes involving a minor. He was acquitted on charges of conspiracy and enticement.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a 25-year sentence on top of Kelly’s earlier sentence, calling the singer “a serial sexual predator” who “poses a serious danger to society.”

“The only way to ensure he will not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life,” prosecutors said in a court filing on Thursday. “Kelly’s sexual abuse of minors was intentional and prolific.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, requested a sentence of around 10 years and argued that it be served alongside the New York sentence, saying her client was “likely to die in prison either way.” She is appealing the convictions in Brooklyn and Chicago.

The 56-year-old singer is already serving time behind bars for a 30-year sentence for his 2021 sex trafficking and racketeering conviction in a New York federal court.

In January, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx dropped the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against Kelly, citing his “extensive sentences” from previous convictions.

Kelly is also facing charges of engaging in prostitution with a minor and soliciting a minor for sexual purposes in Minnesota.