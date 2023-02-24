Music Videos Drake and 21 Savage Drop Explosive Video for 'Spin Bout U' / 02.24.2023

Drake and 21 Savage encounter a heist on the high seas in the action-packed video for “Spin Bout U,” the latest release off their Her Loss album.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the explosive saga opens with Drake and Savage sailing on their super yacht before spotting a damsel in distress (played by Precious Lee) drowning in the ocean. They rescue her and invite her on board their luxurious vessel before wining and dining her.

But things take an unexpected turn when she drugs Drake while her all-female crew of bandits shows up and raids the ship, taking Drake and Savage hostage and robbing them of their jewelry, guns, and weed.

The hijackers shoot up the place and desecrate the million-dollar yacht, even spray painting “His Loss” over the ship’s “Her Loss” marquee and pushing a helicopter into the ocean. With a gun to his head, Drake opens the safe and hands over his famed “Previous Engagements” chain, while Savage gets a heart tattooed over his dagger forehead tat.

As the yacht goes up in flames, the ruthless robbers execute Drake and shoot at Savage as he jumps ship before taking off into the night.

“Spin Bout U” is the latest Her Loss track to receive a visual following “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” and “Rich Flex.” Drake’s collaborative album with 21 Savage opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in November and remains in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.