Gunna Reportedly Looking to Exit YSL Deal Ahead of Album Release / 02.24.2023

Gunna could be cutting ties with YSL.

In the wake of his plea deal in the Young Slime Life RICO case, a new report suggests that Gunna is looking to exit his deal with Young Thug’s label. According to DJ Akademiks, Gunna wants off YSL Records because the relationship has become strained.

“From what I’m hearing from the label side, a lot of people believe that Gunna is going to be seeking to leave YSL just because the relationship is fractured,” said the podcaster. “It’s just no way you go through this and come out on the other side.”

Akademiks goes on to say that Gunna’s contract could get bought out or he will transition to Atlantic Records, which houses YSL and 300 Entertainment. “A lot of people believe that Atlantic Records might have Gunna soon based on turmoil and strife between everybody in YSL and what’s going on with Thug,” he adds.

DJ Akademiks claims Gunna has a NEW ALBUM done & ready to drop 👀💿 Akademiks also said Gunna plans on leaving the YSL label (potentially for Atlantic Records) before releasing new music 🐍‼️ pic.twitter.com/NPVbrrfcXv — Bobbalam Media Hip-Hop & Rap News (@Bobbalammedia) February 23, 2023

Gunna reportedly has an album ready for release where he will be “discussing a bunch of shit,” but he’s been waiting to see how things play out with Thug, who is facing serious jail time.

In December, Gunna was released from prison after entering a negotiated plea, known as an Alford plea, in which he pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge.

In hip-hop circles, Gunna has faced relentless allegations that he snitched on Thug by taking the Alford plea. Just this week, his legal team issued a statement denying that Gunna cooperated with prosecutors.

“Gunna has never been interviewed by or cooperated with law enforcement or prosecutors in the RICO case,” said his attorney Steve Sadow. “Nor have his attorneys proffered information on his behalf. What was said at his Alford plea hearing was solely to resolve his own case. It cannot be used by the prosecution against Young Thug or any other defendant.”

Gunna is among eight defendants, including Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk, who took a plea deal in the months leading up to trial. Jury selection began last month for the remaining 14 defendants including Thug.