News Leon Bennett/WireImage Drake Regrets Saying His Exes' Names in His Songs / 02.27.2023

While he may be one of the most successful rappers today, even Drake has regrets over some of his past lyrics.

During his interview with Lil Yachty, the Toronto rapper revealed two things that he regrets rapping about on his songs, starting with age.

On his Views track “Weston Road Flows,” he said he plans to hang up the mic at 35. “I’m assumin’ everybody’s 35 and under / That’s when I plan to retire, man, it’s already funded,” he raps.

Looking back, the now 36-year-old admits that he thought 35 was “really old” and shutters when hearing the lyric. “I hate hearing that shit,” he said. “To think it’s so wavy to be young, it’s not that sick, ’cause I’m here now.”

He also regrets rapping his exes’ names, not realizing the effect it had on them.

“That and some times when I’ve said girls’ names in songs, maybe those are two things that I look back on and I’m like, maybe I could have done without shitting on people for age or disrupting somebody’s life,” he shared.

Drake said he never had “ill intent,” but realizes that he may have hurt people.

“I had somebody one time be like, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it,” he said. “Just in a sense of like, you don’t know what it does to me. You don’t know who my boyfriend is at the time or you don’t know what my family knows or doesn’t know and if you express any form of discontent for me in a song and call me by name, then all of a sudden I’m left to kinda like pick up the pieces of my own life that I’ve tried to build up for myself.”

He’s made an effort to stop, but he also wants to remain honest. “I’ve tried my best to stop doing that, but I like to be honest with the music too so that one’s a push and pull.”

When Yachty said he thought Drake was making up girls’ names to put in his songs, Drake responded, “I don’t think I’ve ever made a girl’s name up.”

Elsewhere in the 35-minute interview, he discussed his “graceful exit” from rap and revealed that he once underwent three hours of prosthetics to disguise himself as an 80-year-old man so he could support his friend in court.