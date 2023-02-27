GloRilla performs onstage at Center Stage on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, GA

Terence Rushin/Getty Images

GloRilla Throws Her Wig at Show After Fans Try to Snatch It

By Devin
  /  02.27.2023

GloRilla was literally snatching wigs during her recent show.

The “Tomorrow” rapper was performing on the last stop on her “Anyways, Life’s Great…” tour in Philadelphia when her wig was ripped off her head by an overzealous fan.

Footage from social media shows Glo crowd surfing at the Theatre of Living Arts when someone grabs her wig from the back. She tries to resist, but after a brief struggle, she decides to remove it herself. The crowd went wild when she tossed it into the air.

Glo was able to make the best of the situation. “Dey tried to take my wig while I was crowd surfing so I snatched it off & threw it in da crowd 😂😂😂Philly was lit,” she tweeted after the show.

Cardi B recently joined her collaborator on stage to perform “Tomorrow 2” when her tour stopped in New York.

Life’s been great for the 23-year-old MC, who performed during the 50th anniversary celebration of hip-hop at the Grammys. She recently dropped her single “Internet Trolls” and is now planning a full-length album.

“I know they want more songs from me,” Glo told Apple Music. “They want me to perform more songs when I go to my shows and stuff, so I was excited. It was cool. I’m ready to get them another one. Full body.”

News
glorilla

TRENDING
News

Nelly and Ashanti Fuel Romance Rumors With Matching Chain

The former couple may be reigniting their decade-old romance.
By Devin
02.25.2023
News

Drake Reveals the Craziest Thing He's Ever Done for Someone

He made the shocking confession during an interview with Lil Yachty.
By Devin
02.25.2023
News

Lil Wayne Reacts to His Placement on Billboard's Greatest Rappers List

Weezy weighs in on his No. 7 rank.
By Devin
02.24.2023
News

Kodak Black Arrest Warrant Issued Over Failed Drug Test

The rapper is wanted after he allegedly violated his bail conditions.
By Devin
02.26.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories