News Terence Rushin/Getty Images GloRilla Throws Her Wig at Show After Fans Try to Snatch It / 02.27.2023

GloRilla was literally snatching wigs during her recent show.

The “Tomorrow” rapper was performing on the last stop on her “Anyways, Life’s Great…” tour in Philadelphia when her wig was ripped off her head by an overzealous fan.

Footage from social media shows Glo crowd surfing at the Theatre of Living Arts when someone grabs her wig from the back. She tries to resist, but after a brief struggle, she decides to remove it herself. The crowd went wild when she tossed it into the air.

Glorilla threw her wig to the fans while crowd surfing 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/c5DESzF4BJ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 27, 2023

They just pulled glorilla wig off 🙁😳😳😳😳😳 *CRAZY PEOPLE GOTTA BE SAFE* pic.twitter.com/j16aRadSJl — Phenomenal Bagchasers (@Phenomenal_Gang) February 27, 2023

Glo was able to make the best of the situation. “Dey tried to take my wig while I was crowd surfing so I snatched it off & threw it in da crowd 😂😂😂Philly was lit,” she tweeted after the show.

Dey tried to take my wig while I was crowd surfing so I snatched it off & threw it in da crowd 😂😂😂Philly was lit — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) February 27, 2023

Cardi B recently joined her collaborator on stage to perform “Tomorrow 2” when her tour stopped in New York.

Cardi and Glorilla performing tonight! pic.twitter.com/aerlGkJOWc — wham ✯ (@bartierbae) February 23, 2023

Life’s been great for the 23-year-old MC, who performed during the 50th anniversary celebration of hip-hop at the Grammys. She recently dropped her single “Internet Trolls” and is now planning a full-length album.

“I know they want more songs from me,” Glo told Apple Music. “They want me to perform more songs when I go to my shows and stuff, so I was excited. It was cool. I’m ready to get them another one. Full body.”