Omarion Announces New Album 'Full Circle' / 02.27.2023

Omarion is coming Full Circle.

The R&B singer has kept fans waiting for new music, but that’s about to change. Taking to Instagram, he announced that his sixth solo album Full Circle: Sonic Book One will arrive on May 5.

He shared a trailer featuring an upbeat song where Omarion busts a few dance moves. It ends with the album title and release date.

“#BIGVIBEZ 🤩🏆,” he wrote in his caption.

Full Circle, which appears to be the first in a multi-part project, marks the follow-up to his last album The Kinection, which dropped in October 2020 and featured T-Pain and Ghostface Killah.

The former B2K frontman is also giving fans a peek into his life as part of his 5-part docuseries OMEGA: The Gift & The Curse, which premieres March 2 on WE tv.

A day after his album drops, Omarion will return to the stage when he performs at the Lovers & Friends festival on May 6 in Las Vegas.