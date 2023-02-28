New Music Getty Images Don Toliver and Travis Scott Team Up on 'Embarrassed' / 02.28.2023

Just days after releasing his album Love Sick, Don Toliver re-ups with a deluxe edition featuring his highly-anticipated collaboration with Travis Scott, “Embarrassed.”

The Cactus Jack duo links up once again on the Wheezy-produced track, which Don has been previewing on social media.

“New checks on me, they clear / Got her naked on the terrace / Got my diamonds on in Paris / Got my diamonds on, embarrassed,” they rap over the woozy instrumental.

In addition to Travis, the deluxe edition of Love Sick features three new tracks, including “No Pole,” “Geronimo,” and “Luckily I’m Having” with Teezo Touchdown. This is in addition to the original 16-track album featuring Justin Bieber, Future, Wizkid, Lil Durk, GloRilla, Kali Uchis, and more.

On Friday, Don premiered his accompanying Love Sick short film on Amazon Prime Video. He also hosted a screening for fans in L.A. where he revealed that Drake is at the top of his wish list of collaborators.

Starting March 9, he will join Future on his “One Big Party Tour,” which kicks off in New Orleans. You can also catch him at Rolling Loud California this weekend.

Stream Love Sick (Deluxe) below.