Drake, Usher to Headline J. Cole's Dreamville Festival / 02.28.2023

J. Cole has assembled a dream lineup for his Dreamville Festival.

Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will join Cole at his annual festival when it returns to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina for a third year on April 1-2.

In between dates of his Las Vegas residency, Usher will headline Saturday, with additional performances from Lil Durk, City Girls, Sean Paul, Jessie Reyez, and Key Glock.

Cole will welcome special guest Drake, who will help him close out the main stage on Sunday night. The two will perform a medley of hits from each of their chart-topping catalogs. Other acts on Sunday’s bill include Summer Walker, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, and the African Giant himself, Burna Boy.

The entire Dreamville Records roster will also represent with Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Over 80,000 people attended last year’s two-day celebration, which featured Lil Baby, Wizkid, Kehlani, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Wale, plus a Gangsta Grillz set with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I.

The inaugural Dreamville Festival was held in April 2019 after being postponed in the wake of Hurricane Florence. The 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled amid the COVID pandemic.

Two-day tickets are on sale now at DreamvilleFest.com.