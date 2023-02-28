The Weeknd poses with Canadian Career & Canadian Diamond Certification Plaques backstage during the

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Weeknd to Make Feature Film Acting Debut

By Devin
  02.28.2023

The Weeknd is headed to the big screen.

After conquering the music charts, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye will make his feature acting debut in an untitled film that also stars Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), reports Deadline.

The Weeknd co-wrote the script with his producing partner Reza Fahim, while Trey Edward Shults (Waves, It Comes At Night) will serve as director. Plot details remain under wraps, but the film is currently in production.

According to the report, The Weeknd has been secretly working on the project for months and Ortega and Keoghan signed on after “being blown away by the script.” Composer and producer Oneohtrix Point Never will oversee the score alongside The Weeknd. OPN previously scored Uncut Gems, which featured a cameo from The Weeknd.

While this will mark his first feature film role, The Weeknd can also be seen in “The Idol,” the HBO series he helmed with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

Meanwhile, his music career continues to thrive. On Monday, he became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Last week, he dropped a remix to his Dawn FM hit “Die for You” with Ariana Grande, which received 23.2 million Spotify streams in less than a week.

News
The Weeknd

