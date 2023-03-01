New Music 6LACK Returns With New Single 'Since I Have A Lover' / 03.01.2023

Back to 6LACK.

It’s been nearly five years, but the Atlanta crooner returns with his new single “Since I Have A Lover,” which is also the title track to his upcoming album. On the breezy guitar-driven track, 6LACK reflects on his life since finding love.

“Since I have a lover, no more lonely nights / The type of love that you supply, can’t televise,” he sings. “Don’t need advice, plus you my vice, like what I like / You light my fire, you get me high, reach a new height.”

He celebrates his newfound love in the accompanying video, which finds him falling out of the sky before floating through the city.

“‘Since I Have a Lover,’ the title track, is the highs of having a healthy love, compressed into song format,” 6LACK said. “It’s a note to self, that I’m no longer who I was or where I was, and that there’s a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create. We are simply pushing love, because it’s needed. The verses are short and serve as a moment of acknowledgment for how I feel, and the chorus is less of a lyric and more of a feeling. It’s an exhale, it’s relief, it’s trust, it’s happiness, it’s surreal.”

Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK’s first album since 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, arrives March 24 and will touch on “mental health, healing, personal growth, love and his own journey of finding his way – the good and the bad.”

“new music tomorrow– first offering in a while & really grateful to be at a place where i can articulate the highs & lows of the last 5 years,” he told fans. “feels good to feel good, and i wanna pass that feeling along. thanks for the patience.”