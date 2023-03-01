News Jerod Harris/Getty Images Birdman Says Hip-Hop Executives Deserve Their Flowers / 03.01.2023

Birdman wants some respek on his name.

As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the Cash Money mogul is reflecting on his contributions to the rap game and demanding his flowers. Taking to Instagram, Birdman lamented over the lack of attention executives like him have received.

“Im confused about 50yrs of hip hop where they salute legendary artists which is well respeked,” he wrote in a since-deleted post, captured by Complex. “Also I think CEOs who kept these artists alive to be great showed them how to keep hip hop alive should be saluted in a major way.”

He touted his influence on the culture, adding, “I remember wen they said hip hop was dead and we kept it alive. YMCMB 20plus summers respek our hussle CEOs kept hip hop alive frfr.”

But Birdman wasn’t the only one feeling this way. His sentiments were echoed by Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas, whose label was recently acquired by HYBE America for $300 million. “Real talk OG,” he commented. “This should be discussed in a major way. Let’s Go.”

Snoop Dogg also agreed with Birdman, writing “facts” while applauding him. “great work cuz u and slim did that,” said Snoop.

Birdman and his brother Ronald “Slim” Williams founded Cash Money Records in 1991, becoming one of the most successful labels in music and introducing the world to icons including Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj.

Last month, the Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with an epic tribute that featured artists including LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, Rakim, Public Enemy, Scarface, Ice-T, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Lil Baby, GloRilla, and more.