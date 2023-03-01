News Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Travis Scott Being Investigated for Alleged Club Assault / 03.01.2023

Travis Scott is wanted for questioning following an alleged assault at an NYC nightclub.

The Houston rapper allegedly got into a verbal dispute with a 52-year-old sound engineer at Manhattan hotspot Club Nebula around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, which escalated into a physical altercation.

According to NBC News, the alleged victim claims that Travis punched him on the left side of his face, but he did not have visible injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Travis is also accused of causing $12,000 in property damage to a speaker and video screen before fleeing in a vehicle.

A police report was filed for assault and criminal mischief, and police are looking to speak to Travis. Investigators are also reviewing club surveillance video.

Earlier in the evening, Travis joined Don Toliver as a surprise guest during his show at Irving Plaza where they performed their collaborations including their latest “Embarrassed” off the deluxe edition of Love Sick.

Travis is set to perform at Rolling Loud California in Los Angeles on Saturday night, marking his first U.S. headlining performance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November 2021.