News Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Cardi B and Offset's McDonald's Meal Receives Pushback From Restaurant Owners / 03.02.2023

Not everyone is loving Cardi B and Offset’s McDonald’s meal.

The superstar couple partnered with the fast-food giant for the latest in its “Famous Orders” marketing campaign, but their celebrity-branded meal has received backlash from some restaurant owners who say the hip-hop stars don’t align with the brand’s values.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a number of McDonald’s more than 1,000 franchisees, including some operating in Southeastern and mid-Atlantic states, have declined to promote the Cardi B and Offset meal out of concern about being associated with the artists.

Several restaurant owners have contacted McDonald’s corporate division in recent weeks to argue that the rappers’ lyrics and lifestyles could hurt the company’s “family-friendly” image. Some even encouraged their fellow franchisees to remove advertising and merchandise associated with the meal from their stores.

The Cardi B and Offset meal was released to coincide with Valentine’s Day and includes a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and a Coke for Cardi and a Quarter Pounder with cheese and Hi-C Orange Lavaburst for Offset. The couple even appeared together in a commercial that ran during the Super Bowl.

McDonald’s has pushed back on the criticism, saying that Cardi and Offset’s promotion has generated widespread support and excitement from its franchisees.

“Across our marketing, we’re focused on putting McDonald’s at the center of culture,” said McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Tariq Hassan, noting that the campaign has brought in significant business.

Their meal follows a string of high-profile celebrity-endorsed meals with Travis Scott, Saweetie, BTS, J Balvin, and Mariah Carey.