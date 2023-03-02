New Music Prince Williams/Wireimage Tracklist: J. Cole, Big Sean, and Kehlani Join 'Creed III' Soundtrack / 03.02.2023

The stars align on the Creed III soundtrack.

Michael B. Jordan’s sequel arrives in theaters Friday along with a star-studded soundtrack, executive produced by J. Cole and Dreamville Records.

The 18-track companion to the film features the Dreamville gang including Bas, Ari Lennox, Cozz, EarthGang, and JID, as well as collaborations with Blxst, Westside Boogie, Tierra Whack, BJ the Chicago Kid, Ayra Starr, Morray, Syd, and more.

In addition to the previously-released “Ma Boy” with JID and Lute, the tracklist includes J. Cole’s “Adonis Interlude (The Montage),” which samples JAY-Z and Dr. Dre’s “The Watcher 2.” Big Sean teams up with EST Gee on “Anthem,” while Kehlani adds her soulful touch to “Shadows.”

The previous Creed soundtrack, 2018’s Creed II: The Album, was executive produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and featured Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and J. Cole, who collaborated with Ari Lennox on the hit “Shea Butter Baby.”

Creed III: The Soundtrack drops at midnight. See the tracklist below.

Creed III Tracklist

1. “Culture” – Mez, Reason, Symba, and Bae

2. “Ma Boy” – JID and Lute

3. “Anthem (Soundtrack Version)” – Big Sean and EST Gee

4. “Adonis Interlude (The Montage)” – J. Cole

5. “Greater” – Ari Lennox

6. “Ogogoro” – Bas and Ayra Starr

7. “Just Face It” – Blxst

8. “Headhunters” – Westside Boogie and Cozz feat. Kevin Ross

9. “Jack” – Earthgang feat. Buddy

10. “Hate Me Now” – Arin Ray, Mereba, and Omen

11. “Talk 2 Me” – Omen, Ari Lennox, and OG DAYV

12. “Lay Up” – SiR feat. Syd

13. “Long the Way” – Morray

14. “In the Room” – JID, Tierra Whack, and BJ the Chicago Kid

15. “Shadows” – Kehlani

16. “Burn Bridges” – Lute, Cozz, Reason, and Arin Ray

17. “Heavy Is the Head” – Baby Rose

18. “Blood, Sweat, & Tears” – Bas and Black Sherif (feat. Kel-P)