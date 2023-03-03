New Music Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Big Sean and EST Gee Drop 'Anthem' for 'Creed III' Soundtrack / 03.03.2023

The star-studded Creed III soundtrack arrives today featuring collaborations with J. Cole, Kehlani, Ari Lennox, and Big Sean.

The Detroit rapper links ups with EST Gee on the high-octane “Anthem,” which finds them trading knockout verses over a blistering beat.

The new dad, who welcomed son Noah with Jhené Aiko in November, raps from the perspective of Michael B. Jordan’s character Adonis Creed, who has a daughter, Amara, with his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson).

“Y’all really judging me and I can’t honor it / See, I was born in the ashes so of course I rise,” raps Sean. “I’m in that state of mind, for real, y’all just borderline / I wake up to look inside my daughter eyes / And realize I’m immortalized.”

Executive produced by Dreamville, Creed III: The Soundtrack also features J. Cole’s “Adonis Interlude (The Montage),” plus contributions from Blxst, Tierra Whack, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Ayra Starr.

Expect more music from Big Sean, who has been back in the studio working on new music, including a possible TWENTY88 album with Jhené.