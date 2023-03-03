News Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Kodak Black Pays Tribute to XXXTentaction: 'We Lost a Legend' / 03.03.2023

Kodak Black is giving XXXTentacion his flowers.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper randomly took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to the late star, proclaiming him a “legend” and one of the best to come out of his hometown.

Kodak, who is also from Broward County in Florida, posted a photo of XXXTentacion along with a heartfelt caption.

“Nothing Really.. Just Was Thinking Bout You Bro 😪 DAM BROWARD COUNTY WE LOST A LEGEND 😡,” he wrote. “@xxxtentacion One Of The Best Things To Ever Happen To This Small Town I Call Home.”

He also shared a photo of an artist named Bryant Barnes, who he said “reminds me of Jah,” referring to X’s real name, Jahseh.

Kodak and X famously collaborated on Kodak’s 2017 hit “Roll in Peace,” which peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kodak will perform at Rolling Loud California this weekend before heading to rehab on March 7. Earlier this week, a judge ordered him to a drug rehabilitation facility for 30 days after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on a drug trafficking charge.

XXXTentacion was killed outside RIVA Motorsports in Fort Lauderdale on June 18, 2018. Three men are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting. The case could go to the jury as early as next week. If convicted, they face life in prison.

Last month, a judge ruled that Drake would not have to be deposed in the case. Defense attorneys argued that the Toronto rapper may have had a motive for killing X following their 2017 beef.