News Johnny Nunez/WireImage Travis Scott Allegedly Tosses Fan's Phone, Faces Potential Lawsuit / 03.03.2023

Travis Scott is facing a potential lawsuit after he allegedly tossed someone’s phone just minutes before his alleged nightclub assault.

In video footage, obtained by TMZ, the “Sicko Mode” rapper is seen behind the DJ booth at Club Nebula in NYC as he performed a surprise DJ set. At one point, he notices that he is being filmed and appears to reach for the phone.

While the video cuts off, the phone’s owner claims that’s when Travis tossed it, hitting him in the head and cracking his screen.

The man says that the club tried to make good by offering his table a free bottle of alcohol, but he turned it down. He has reportedly hired a lawyer and is looking to file a police report and civil lawsuit.

This comes after Travis was named a suspect in an assault and criminal mischief investigation following an alleged assault that occurred the same evening.

The Houston rapper allegedly got into a verbal dispute with a sound engineer just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at Club Nebula. The alleged victim, Mark, claims that Travis punched him on the left side of his face and caused $12,000 in property damage to a speaker and video screen.

“I was trying to tell him to lower it so it sounded good for the performance,” Mark told FOX 5 New York. “But he just stuck his middle finger in my face, so I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me.”

The man said he is unable to turn his head and has tingling in his arms following the alleged attack.

Travis’ lawyer has responded to the allegations by denying any wrongdoing.

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” Scott’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, said in a statement. “We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Travis is set to perform at Rolling Loud California this weekend, marking his first U.S. headlining performance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November 2021.