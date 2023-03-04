News Nicki Minaj Announces Her Own Record Label / 03.04.2023

Nicki Minaj is expanding her kingdom.

Fresh off the release of her new single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” the rap queen returned to the airwaves for Queen Radio on Amp on Friday. During her first episode of 2023, she announced that she is launching her own record label under Republic Records, with Paddy Dukes serving as A&R.

“I have a record label now,” Nicki said. “I want to do it right ’cause you know when I get behind an artist, y’all know how I do shit for people that’s not even signed to me. Imagine what I’ma do for the ones that’s signed.”

Nicki, who was signed to Young Money by Lil Wayne, reflected on the importance of a co-sign. “When I came in this game I didn’t have no paperwork with Lil Wayne,” she said. “But he had us on tour, he had us in a studio, he was getting on my mixtapes. So I understand the importance of having somebody else doing the heavy lifting for you.”

She continued, “I understand why people are coming out and they’re so microwaveable and they’re here today and gone tomorrow, because there’s no structure. There’s no real person that believes in them. That’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna make it my business to see you shine.'”

While she has toyed with her own label in the past, she decided to hold off until the right time. “That’s why I never wanted to do a label before, ’cause I said to myself, ‘No, I’m not ready, ’cause unless I’m really ready to put these artists on, I’m not gonna ruin anyone’s life.'”

She plans to reveal the name of the label on the next episode of Queen Radio, but she introduced some of the first signees including London Hill, Nana Fofie, Rico Danna, and Tate Kobang, who wrote the hook and is also featured on “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

Nicki Minaj’s new artists celebrating getting signed to her new record label. pic.twitter.com/NlouJGVT2h — Rap Alert (@rapalert1OO) March 4, 2023

The label will feature a diverse roster of talent. “Don’t think my label is just rap, or Black, or anything. We got some other genres of music,” she revealed.

This is not the first time Nicki has put an artist under her wings. A decade ago, she signed British singer-songwriter Parker Ighile, who was featured on “Hell Yeah” off 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up.