News @SoKrispy Lil Wayne Brings Out Nicki Minaj at Rolling Loud / 03.05.2023

It was a Young Money reunion at Rolling Loud.

Lil Wayne brought out Nicki Minaj for a surprise performance on Day 2 of the festival in Inglewood, Calif. Midway through his headlining set on Saturday night, Weezy welcomed the queen for a medley of hits, starting with “BedRock.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, no need of an introduction. The motherfu**in’ queen,” Wayne told the crowd.

Rocking long pink hair and a Chanel backpack, Nicki performed her “High School” collaboration with Wayne before launching into her chart-topping smash “Super Freaky Girl” and her brand new single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” stopping the song to ask why the instrumental was offbeat.

She recited one of the more controversial lyrics, which some have interpreted as a Megan Thee Stallion diss: “Seven hundred on them horses when we fixing to leave / But I don’t f**k with horses since Christopher Reeves.”

Nicki was clearly ticked when the sound issues continued as she performed “Chun-Li” before closing out her appearance with “Truffle Butter” with Weezy.

“This is the motherfu**in’ GOAT. Thank you for everything. I love you,” she said as she hugged her mentor.

Taking to Instagram, Nicki later addressed the sound issues, explaining that her vocals were mixed into the tracks. “When I perform, I do not perform with that backing track… It looks like my vocals were in in every song, which is gross. You know I never,” she said. “There was a big mixup between our sound crew and Lil Wayne’s sound crew and that was not acceptable.”

The Queen has spoken pic.twitter.com/L2fzHUeEEX — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) March 5, 2023

This marked Nicki and Wayne’s first performance together since Drake’s OVO Fest in Toronto last August.

Saturday’s Rolling Loud lineup also included Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, City Girls, and Travis Scott, who made his return to the stage, but his set was cut short. Don Toliver surprised the crowd by bringing out Justin Bieber to perform their new collaboration “Private Landing” for the first time.