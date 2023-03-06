News Samir Hussein/WireImage Chris Brown Questioned by Police in Alleged Club Brawl / 03.06.2023

Chris Brown is under investigation over an alleged nightclub brawl.

The “Under the Influence” singer was at a U.K. nightclub following his show at The O2 Arena in London last month when a fight allegedly broke out among his crew, leaving one man hospitalized.

According to a police report, obtained by Radar Online, the man claims he was hit in the head with a bottle. When he attempted to escape, members of Chris’ entourage allegedly kicked and punched him repeatedly before security broke up the fight.

The man was taken to the hospital, but was released with no serious injuries. Police were called and Chris was questioned over the extent of his involvement in the alleged beatdown.

This is not the first time Chris has faced similar allegations. While on probation for assaulting Rihanna, he was arrested in 2013 after he assaulted a fan who tried to get a photo with him, leaving the man with a broken nose. As part of the plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and apologized.

Brown recently made headlines after he threw a fan’s phone while giving her a lap dance during his tour stop in Berlin. She decided to film, prompting him to grab the device out of her hands and toss it into the crowd.

Chris is currently on his European “Under the Influence” tour, which wraps at the end of March.