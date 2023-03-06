News Breyona Holt Celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary with CÎROC, Its Official Vodka / 03.06.2023

CÎROC is raising a toast to hip-hop.

As hip-hop turns 50 this year, CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka has been announced as the official vodka of the momentous occasion.

In partnership with Mass Appeal, CÎROC will bring the #HipHop50 celebration to life with a series of exclusive events, custom content, and more throughout the year.

The festivities kicked off over the weekend with an exclusive dinner held during Rolling Loud California that brought out some of hip-hop’s most influential voices for a toast to the past, present, and future.

“Over the last 50 years, hip-hop has become more than just the biggest genre of music globally, it’s also proven to be the most influential culture in the world that has expanded to impact every aspect of our daily lives,” said Deon Graham, chief brand officer at Combs Global.

He continued, “Sean Diddy Combs is a cultural pioneer who introduced the elevated lifestyle and spirit of celebration CÎROC has grown to symbolize, which is why the brand will forever be synonymous with hip-hop.”

Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender also celebrated the partnership. “CÎROC has always been an iconic staple in hip-hop, and we’re excited to bring one of the nation’s leading vodka brands on board as we celebrate Hip-Hop 50,” he said in a statement. “Together, we look forward to toasting to hip-hop all year long with events and programming.”

This is the latest partnership in Mass Appeal’s #HipHop50 initiative, which was created to celebrate the iconic milestone. Media collective Group Black is among the companies that will support and further the mission of creating media equity for BIPOC platforms and creatives.

Last month, the Grammys paid tribute to hip-hop’s golden jubilee with an epic tribute that included LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, Rakim, Public Enemy, Scarface, Ice-T, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Lil Baby, GloRilla, and more.