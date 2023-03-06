News Kevin Mazur/WireImage Snoop Dogg Announces 'High School Reunion Tour' with Wiz Khalifa / 03.06.2023

Snoop Dogg is staging a reunion this summer.

The rap icon has announced dates for his “High School Reunion Tour” with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, along with special guest DJ Drama.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city trek kicks off on July 7 in Vancouver before making its way across the U.S., with stops in Brooklyn, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Houston, wrapping in Irvine, Calif. on Aug. 27.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 7.

Wiz recently announced a tour of his own, “The Good Trip Tour,” featuring Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke Dza, and Chevy Woods. The week-long outing will complete 7 shows in 7 days, starting April 15 and wrapping April 22.

Wiz recently reunited with Snoop on his latest single “Don’t Text Don’t Call,” produced by Ty Dolla $ign. He also stars as George Clinton in the upcoming biopic Spinning Gold, out March 31.

2023 High School Reunion Tour Dates

July 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

July 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

July 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 1 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre