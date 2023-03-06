Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa attend the 2nd Annual National Concert Day

Snoop Dogg Announces 'High School Reunion Tour' with Wiz Khalifa

Snoop Dogg is staging a reunion this summer.

The rap icon has announced dates for his “High School Reunion Tour” with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, along with special guest DJ Drama.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city trek kicks off on July 7 in Vancouver before making its way across the U.S., with stops in Brooklyn, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Houston, wrapping in Irvine, Calif. on Aug. 27.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 7.

Wiz recently announced a tour of his own, “The Good Trip Tour,” featuring Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke Dza, and Chevy Woods. The week-long outing will complete 7 shows in 7 days, starting April 15 and wrapping April 22.

Wiz recently reunited with Snoop on his latest single “Don’t Text Don’t Call,” produced by Ty Dolla $ign. He also stars as George Clinton in the upcoming biopic Spinning Gold, out March 31.

2023 High School Reunion Tour Dates

July 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
July 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
July 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
July 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
July 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 1 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

