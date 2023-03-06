New Music Getty Images T.I. Teams Up With Kevin Gates on New Single 'Active' / 03.06.2023

The King’s back.

T.I. teams up with Kevin Gates on “Active,” the first single off his upcoming 12th and possibly final album Kill the King.

The track, which was premiered by DJ Greg Street on Atlanta’s V-103, opens with Gates reciting a prayer in Arabic before the King of the South proclaims his greatness (“I’ve been king 21 years”) while seemingly referencing his recent beef with Boosie Badazz, who called him a “rat.”

“You started yellin’, started tellin’ / But on IG, you hard as hellin’,” raps Tip. “I’ma tell you somethin’ seriously / Come in here tryna Boosie career and commandeer.”

T.I. previously revealed that Kill the King, the follow-up to 2020’s The L.I.B.R.A., would be his “final album.”

“Kill the King, to me, it’s a representation of killing the ego,” he told TMZ. “I feel like the ‘King of the South’ moniker is very egotistical, self-gratuitous. It’s a persona that kinda enters the room before I do physically.”