Metro Boomin Sells Part of His Catalog for $70 Million

03.07.2023
  /  03.07.2023

Metro Boomin want some more.

The mega-producer has sold a portion of his existing publishing catalog to Shamrock Capital in a deal valued close to $70 million, reports Billboard.

As one of music’s most proven hitmakers, Metro Boomin is behind hits including Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” Future’s “Mask Off,” Post Malone’s “Congratulations,” 21 Savage’s “Bank Account,” Drake and Future’s “Jumpman,” and The Weeknd’s “Heartless.”

In December, he released his second album Heroes & Villains, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured Young Thug, Travis Scott, Future, Don Toliver, Chris Brown, and more.

He has charted 99 total entries on the Hot 100 as a producer, including two No. 1s and 10 top 10s. As an artist, Metro Boomin has 46 total entries on the Hot 100.

His catalog becomes the latest acquisition for Shamrock, who acquired Dr. Dre’s music assets as part of a $200 million deal.

Last year, a majority stake in the late Juice WRLD’s catalog was quietly sold to Opus Music Group for nine figures.

Justin Bieber recently sold his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for over $200 million, while Future’s catalog commanded between $65-75 million.

