Nick Cannon Announces Game Show 'Who's Having My Baby?'

Nick Cannon is expecting…a brand new game show!

The father of 12 has announced that he will star in “Who’s Having My Baby,” which is set to premiere this spring on E! Hosted by Kevin Hart, the show finds Nick on the lookout for his next baby mama.

On Tuesday, he shared a trailer for what’s being called the “mother of all game shows,” in which a group of contestants vie to have his child.

“You’re gonna get some contestants that wanna have your baby,” Hart tells him.

Nick appears to choose at random from the women. “Eeny, meeny, miny, [moe]!” he says.

Nick is already a father to 12 children, whom he shares with six women, including twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole; Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. His son Zen died at 5 months old from brain cancer in December 2021.

And there may be even more babies in his future. During a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” he was asked if he’s done having kids, but Nick said it’s not up to him.

“God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” he said. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

Despite his demanding schedule, the “Masked Singer” host never misses out on spending time with his children.

“Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management,” he said. “[Because] once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

The multi-hyphenate star is currently promoting his “Future Superstar Tour,” which features up-and-coming artists including 24kGoldn, Symba, Big Boss Vette, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Pop Money, and more.