Summer Walker and Lil Uzi Vert

Getty Images

Summer Walker Slams Lil Uzi Vert Over Satanic Lyrics

By Devin
  /  03.07.2023

Summer Walker is not playing games when it comes to the devil.

The R&B songstress is calling out Lil Uzi Vert over his Satanic lyrics. During his performance at Rolling Loud California on Sunday, the Philly rapper debuted a new song where he alludes to Satanic worship while referencing his girlfriend, JT of City Girls.

“I make a City Girl believe in Satan,” Uzi rapped while rocking colored contacts, spiked hair, and a red outfit with a pentagram belt, which is often associated with Satanism.

But Summer didn’t take the lyrics lightly. She reposted a clip of his performance on her “Glcta Whre” Instagram account, while rebuking Uzi for promoting Satanic worship.

“lol ….. i be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before?” she asked. “Or it’s just trend cause I feel like if you have you’d stop playin..really nothing funny or cute about it.”

Added Summer, “May God be with y’all.”

The eccentric singer, who welcomed twins in December, has been outspoken in the past when it comes to issues including COVID vaccines and her own relationships.

News
Lil Uzi Vert
Summer Walker

