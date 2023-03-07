News Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images Tyga and Avril Lavigne Kiss at Paris Fashion Week / 03.07.2023

Tyga and Avril Lavigne are making it official.

Just weeks after sparking rumors, the rapper and singer have decided to go public with their budding romance. The couple was seen kissing at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, all but confirming their relationship.

The two weren’t afraid to show PDA throughout the evening, holding hands as they entered the party and locking lips in front of the cameras.

“Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It’s very new. It’s very casual.”

Tyga, 33, and Avril, 38, have been a fixture at Fashion Week, hitting up several shows. The fashionable pair was spotted in the front row at Heliot Emil’s show and later at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party. Tyga jetted back to Los Angeles for his performance at Rolling Loud over the weekend before reuniting with Avril in Paris.

They first sparked romance rumors when they were seen on a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu last month. Photographers snapped them hugging in the parking lot after dinner with friends before leaving together in the same car.

Avril is newly single after calling off her engagement to Mod Sun, nearly one year after he proposed in Paris. A source told PEOPLE that he and Lavigne “have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.”

A rep for Mod Sun said he was “blindsided” by the end of their relationship. A few days later, the pop-punk rocker addressed their split. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

Tyga was most recently linked to influencer Camaryn Swanson. Prior to that, he famously dated Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a 10-year-old son, King Cairo.