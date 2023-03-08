August Alsina attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater

Prince Williams/Wireimage

August Alsina Denies That He Laughed at Chris Rock's Stand-Up Special

By Devin
  /  03.08.2023

Millions of people tuned in to Chris Rock’s comedy special, but August Alsina was not one of them.

The singer, who had an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, was thrust back into the headlines amid a report that he laughed after watching the comedian’s stand-up special.

“August watched the Netflix special and he laughed,” a source told Page Six. “He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him.”

However, a rep for the “No Love” singer denies that there’s any truth to the report, telling “Entertainment Tonight,” “This is a lie.”

“Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour,” the rep said.

Rock addressed Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap and the “entanglement” between Jada Pinkett Smith and Alsina for the first time during his “Selective Outrage” special, which streamed live on Netflix on Saturday.

“Everybody knows that had nothing to do with me. I didn’t have any entanglements,” he said, referring to the rumors of an affair between Jada and August. “His wife was f**king her son’s friend. Now, I normally would not talk about this sh*t, but for some reason, these ni**as put that sh*t on the internet. I have no idea why two people that talented would do something that low down.”

Rock also brought up Jada’s episode of “Red Table Talk” where she and her husband addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship.

“We’ve all been cheated on, none of us have ever been interviewed by the person who cheated on us,” he added. “Why the f**k would you do that sh*t? She hurt him way more than I did… Everybody called him a bitch, and who’s he hit? Me!”

August, whose 2020 single “Entanglements” was inspired by his relationship with Jada, is moving on. Earlier today, he announced that his new album Myself will arrive March 10.

News
August Alsina

TRENDING
News

Quavo and Offset Sit Separately at Hawks Game Amid Reported Fallout

Their relationship appears to still be on the rocks.
By Devin
03.05.2023
News

Summer Walker Slams Lil Uzi Vert Over Satanic Lyrics

“Really nothing funny or cute about it.”
By Devin
03.07.2023
New Music

T.I. Teams Up With Kevin Gates on New Single 'Active'

The song arrives ahead of T.I.’s final solo album.
By Devin
03.06.2023
News

1 Dead, 9 Injured After Stampede at GloRilla Concert

False reports of gunshots resulted in the death of a 33-year-old woman.
By Devin
03.06.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories