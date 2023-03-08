News Prince Williams/Wireimage August Alsina Denies That He Laughed at Chris Rock's Stand-Up Special / 03.08.2023

Millions of people tuned in to Chris Rock’s comedy special, but August Alsina was not one of them.

The singer, who had an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, was thrust back into the headlines amid a report that he laughed after watching the comedian’s stand-up special.

“August watched the Netflix special and he laughed,” a source told Page Six. “He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him.”

However, a rep for the “No Love” singer denies that there’s any truth to the report, telling “Entertainment Tonight,” “This is a lie.”

“Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour,” the rep said.

Rock addressed Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap and the “entanglement” between Jada Pinkett Smith and Alsina for the first time during his “Selective Outrage” special, which streamed live on Netflix on Saturday.

“Everybody knows that had nothing to do with me. I didn’t have any entanglements,” he said, referring to the rumors of an affair between Jada and August. “His wife was f**king her son’s friend. Now, I normally would not talk about this sh*t, but for some reason, these ni**as put that sh*t on the internet. I have no idea why two people that talented would do something that low down.”

Rock also brought up Jada’s episode of “Red Table Talk” where she and her husband addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship.

“We’ve all been cheated on, none of us have ever been interviewed by the person who cheated on us,” he added. “Why the f**k would you do that sh*t? She hurt him way more than I did… Everybody called him a bitch, and who’s he hit? Me!”

August, whose 2020 single “Entanglements” was inspired by his relationship with Jada, is moving on. Earlier today, he announced that his new album Myself will arrive March 10.