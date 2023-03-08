News Lil Keed Estate Announces New Album 'Keed Talk to 'Em 2' / 03.08.2023

Long live Lil Keed.

The late rapper’s legacy continues with the announcement of his posthumous album Keed Talk to ‘Em 2, which arrives March 17.

The 20-track set, the sequel to his 2018 mixtape, was executive produced by “Keed’s #1 fan and biggest inspiration,” his daughter Naychur Render, and features collaborations with Big Sean, Trippie Redd, NAV, KayCyy, and Fridayy.

His YSL family including Young Thug, Dolly White, and Karlae round out the lineup, along with Keed’s blood brothers Lil Gotit and StickBaby.

In addition to the first single “Long Way to Go,” the album features “Self Employed,” which was released alongside a video that captures Keed’s final moments, surrounded by family and friends.

Keed’s mother, Tonnie Woods-Reed, announced the album earlier this year, revealing that he was “hard at work” on the project at the time of his death. “I hope you all appreciate it as we take the first step in cementing Keed’s legacy,” she said.

Keed died in May 2022 at the age of 24. His cause of death was attributed to natural causes as a result of eosinophilia, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Keed Talk to ‘Em 2 Tracklist

1. “Go See” (Prod. Sidereal, Benji, Afars, HGbeatzz)

2. “Bags To The Sky” feat. Jetsonmade (Prod. Jetsonmade)

3. “Muso Kuso” feat. NAV (Prod. SkiPass, Distance Decay, Aarne, Rip)

4. “SRT” feat. Lil Gotit (Prod. Chubbs, Saucemankeys)

5. “Hottest” feat. Big Sean (Prod. Sidereal, Jee, Diormade, zkup, Wiagotitturnt)

6. “Feelings Changed” (Prod. BlazeOnDaBeat, zkup)

7. “Get Money” feat. Trippie Redd (Prod. Sidereal, Levi Bandito, CB)

8. “Think About It” (Prod. Sidereal, AJCookin, Levi Bandito)

9. “Long Way to Go” (Prod. Sidereal, Aidan Han, AJaz)

10. “Can’t Fall Victim” feat. KayCyy (Prod. Sidereal, Levi Bandito, Shottie)

11. “All I Wanna Know” feat. Young Thug (Prod. London on da Track)

12. “Lost My Trust” feat. Cordae (Prod. Sidereal, Mars, Desro, Levi Bandito)

13. “Hitman” (Prod. Bankrollgotit)

14. “Betty Boop” feat. Karlae (Prod. Bankrollgotit, Diego Ave)

15. “Off Land” feat. Lil Jairmy (Prod. Einer Bankz, Foster, LukeComeOn)

16. “Big Bag” feat. Young Thug & Dolly White (Prod. Wheezy)

17. “Kick Back” feat. Lil Gotit & StickBaby (Prod. BLOUBLOOD, Gxra, Kimchi)

19. “Love Me Again”

20. “Thank You Lord” feat. Fridayy (Prod. Sidereal, Bryvn, NikoTheGreat)