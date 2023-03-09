Stream August Alsina's New Album 'Myself'
August Alsina is ready to reveal more of himself.
It’s been nearly three years since his last album, but the R&B crooner finally returns with his fourth studio album, Myself.
The 10-track set, released via his independent label Shake the World, has already spawned tracks including “Lied to You” and “Weekdays” with Deeno and August’s rumored boyfriend Zu. Other standouts include “Party,” “August,” and “Rules.”
Myself marks August’s first album since 2020’s The Product III: State of Emergency, which featured appearances from Lil Wayne, Juicy J, and Yo Gotti.
“Really it’s me getting back into the core of myself,” said the 30-year-old singer, who recently launched his own skincare brand Encina Wellness. “That is exactly why I think it’s special.”
Stream Myself below.