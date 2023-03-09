Myself

Stream August Alsina's New Album 'Myself'

By Devin
  03.09.2023

August Alsina is ready to reveal more of himself.

It’s been nearly three years since his last album, but the R&B crooner finally returns with his fourth studio album, Myself.

The 10-track set, released via his independent label Shake the World, has already spawned tracks including “Lied to You” and “﻿﻿Weekdays” with Deeno and August’s rumored boyfriend Zu. Other standouts include “Party,” “August,” and “Rules.”

Myself marks August’s first album since 2020’s The Product III: State of Emergency, which featured appearances from Lil Wayne, Juicy J, and Yo Gotti.

“Really it’s me getting back into the core of myself,” said the 30-year-old singer, who recently launched his own skincare brand Encina Wellness. “That is exactly why I think it’s special.”

Stream Myself below.

August Alsina

