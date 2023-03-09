News Getty Images Joe Budden Begs Logic to Retire: 'You Are the Worst' / 03.09.2023

Joe Budden is begging Logic to leave rap alone.

Several years after he called him “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone,” the outspoken Maryland rapper is at it again. During the latest episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast” on Thursday, Budden once again criticized Logic’s rap career following his recent cover of Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day.”

“Logic, I hate to continue to make a career at your expense,” he said. “I don’t hate it, actually. I’m glad that I have a little list of you that I get to…that’s horrible to say. One day I’m gonna grow up.”

“Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you–please join me in retirement,” Budden continued. “Never step near a recording device again. Throw your phone in the ocean. Be allergic to microphones. Promise your fans nothing. Don’t go to the studio ever again. You are the worst, yo. You are really, really bad. And then when we think he can’t get any worse, you have the bright idea of doing an Ice Cube flip.”

While his co-hosts questioned Logic’s race, Budden went on to claim that Logic is not authentic and is just pandering to the Black community.

“Logic is just not himself,” he quipped. “I just think that Logic should be himself. He panders to the Black community every other second. Well, that’s the problem with panderers, is that they always gotta find something new to pander to.”

Budden said his distaste for Logic started after he released his 2017 hit “1-800-273-8255,” named after the phone number for the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“I had a beef with him since he did that 1-800 mental health number shit,” he said. “I thought that was disgusting, but I could have been wrong. But ever since then, all of that Martin Luther King, ‘We Have a Dream,’ freedom fighter speech shit he be trying to do, I don’t buy it. Now, I can be wrong in that… I think that if you have to do so much pandering to make someone believe it, then I think you’re trying to make yourself believe it.”

Logic has been a frequent punching bag for Budden. Back in 2019, he called him “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone” and celebrated his short-lived retirement. “Let’s celebrate Logic getting the f**k out of here,” he said before later apologizing.

Logic, who’s never met Budden, revealed that the podcaster’s hurtful words led him to a dark place. “This dude doesn’t like me for whatever reason. He wants to say I’m not Black enough, I’m not good enough,” he told Hot 97. “He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression and some of my darkest spaces.”

He also had a message for his bully: “Your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro. And that’s a real thing.”