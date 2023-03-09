News Michael Rowe/Getty Images Kid Cudi Says His Next Project Will Be the 'Album of the Year' / 03.09.2023

Kid Cudi is readying the “album of the year.”

After hinting at his retirement last year, the rapper-actor has announced that he’s back in album mode. Taking to Instagram Live on Wednesday, an excited Cudi shared plans for what he calls the best music of his career.

“I’ve never made a project this powerful in my life,” he told fans. “Sitting, listening to these mixes, I just know that this shit is going to move you. Y’all are going to f**k with this shit in such a major way and I am so fu**ing excited. I just wanna get on here and let y’all know that I’m not gonna let y’all down.”

Kid Cudi Talks About His Album Coming Out This Year & The First Single Dropping June 1st💽 Claims It’ll Be Album Of The Year & That He’s Back, Just Getting Warmed Up👀 pic.twitter.com/4HyEXzb16f — Rap301 (@Rap301_) March 9, 2023

And even though it’s only March, Cudi is confident he has the album of the year. “This is gonna be the album of the year right now. I’m not playing. This is not a fu**ing joke. Tell everybody you fu**ing know.”

The untitled project will drop in the fall, while the first single arrives June 1 alongside a video, directed by Cudi. “I truly have to say…u aint heard me like this before,” revealed Cudi, who previously considered retirement.

“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that. I think, I want to be done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi,” he said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in September.

Album this Fall. First singles this summer. The new chapter has begun… Ur not prepared man. We've reached a new level. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) February 27, 2023

I truly have to say…u aint heard me like this before — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) March 9, 2023

His previous album, 2022’s Entergalactic, which he called the “greatest piece of art I’ve ever made,” featured appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, and 2 Chainz. It served as a companion to his animated Netflix special, directed by Kenya Barris.

Cudi also plans to hit the road on a world tour in 2024. But first, he will take the stage at HARD Summer Music Festival in Los Angeles in August.