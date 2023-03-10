News 6LACK Reveals 'Since I Have a Lover' Tracklist / 03.10.2023

As he gears up for his new album Since I Have a Lover, 6LACK has revealed the tracklist.

The 19-track set, which he teased last month, features appearances from Don Toliver (“Temporary”) and his girlfriend QUIN (“wunna dem”). Other tracks include “Fatal Attraction,” “preach,” and “Rent Free,” which was released back in 2021.

After sharing the title track earlier this month, he debuts the second song off the project, “Talkback,” which finds 6LACK prioritizing family over fame.

“I had to put the ‘Gram away / Focus on the shit that matter go get the bag / Bring it back for your family’s sake,” he sings.

Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK’s first album since 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, arrives March 24. According to a press release, the music will showcase 6LACK “like we’ve never seen or heard him before” and touch on “mental health, healing, personal growth, love and his own journey of finding his way – the good and the bad.”

Since I Have a Lover Tracklist

1. “cold feet”

2. “Inwood Hill Park”

3. “Since I Have A Lover”

4. “playin house”

5. “Fatal Attraction”

6. “Spirited Away”

7. “chasing feeling”

8. “preach”

9. “﻿﻿Tit For Tat”

10. “﻿﻿﻿Talkback”

11. “wunna dem” feat. QUIN

12. “B4L”

13. “Decatur”

14. “Talk”

15. “﻿﻿﻿Temporary” feat. Don Toliver

16. “﻿﻿﻿Rent Free”

17. “﻿﻿﻿Stories In Motion”

18. “﻿﻿﻿Testify”

19. “NRH”